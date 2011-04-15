Vampire Idol?

Paul McDonald might have been eliminated from "American Idol" Thursday night, but the 26-year-old's relationship with "Twilight" star Nikki Reed is finally "official."

"[Nikki's] supercool," he told Us Weekly Thursday night in L.A. "She's been real supportive of this whole thing. She's actually pumped up now because she likes my original material way better than all the stuff I do on the show."

Even though the couple is "officially dating," McDonald said the two "don't get to see each other too much because [they're] both working so hard."

He and the 22-year-old actress had an instant connection: "It was weird. I haven't ever actually watched any of her movies. I don't know too much of her career at all, but the person she is is super cool."

But don't expect McDonald to be first in line at the premiere of "Breaking Dawn." "I told her I'm not watching any of [her movies] for a long time. She said, 'I don't want you watching' and I was like 'I don't want to!'"

When asked about another "Idol/Twilight" rumored romance between Lauren Alaina and Taylor Lautner, McDonald stayed mum: "I don't know. I think he's just a fan of 'Idol' in general. He seems like a really cool dude. I don't know too much about that."

