If you ask UsMagazine.com, Jacob Lusk just cemented his spot in "American Idol"'s final four after Wednesday's performance round.

Offering a soulful cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "All I Need to Get By" during Idol's Motown Week, Lusk, 23, blew his Top 11 competition -- save for Pia Toscano -- out of the water.

"You were a true professional," judge Randy Jackson told Lusk after his rendition. "Know what was wrong with that performance? Absolutely nothing!"

But no judge was more enamored by the Compton, Calif., singer's powerhouse performance than Steven Tyler, who rushed the stage to give Lusk a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek.

"Baby Luther [Vandross]," he announced as he embraced Lusk. "[That was] beautiful...you did it!" After Lusk's critique, Idol's Ryan Seacrest invited Lusk's grandmother -- and later, the entire front row -- to offer hugs too.

"It was all kind of a blur. It was an amazing night," the Idol standout told reporters after Wednesday's show. "I'm just kind of overwhelmed and physically exhausted. To finally be back in the groove and know that [fans] were there supporting me was amazing!"

