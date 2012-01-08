PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Both Ryan Seacrest and Fox executives say they want Seacrest to remain as host of "American Idol" beyond this season. But Fox entertainment chief Kevin Reilly says it's been a "tough negotiation" to make that happen.

Both sides were tight-lipped about the state of those talks at news conferences on Sunday, a few weeks before the nation's most popular television show begins its 11th season.

Seacrest also had little to say about his talks with NBC Universal, where he also has a contract and there have been reports that executives there are interested in him as a replacement for Matt Lauer if Lauer leaves the "Today" show.

Without mentioning Lauer's name, Seacrest said "that job will be that person's job as long as that person wants the job."