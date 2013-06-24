Imagined Conversations: Kimye Edition

By Michael Mullen

Kim! Kanye! Kimye! These people rule the Earth, and the rest of us are just kinda hanging around, gobsmacked by their miraculous powers of wonderfulness. And now ... drum roll ... they have their very own oddly named celebrity baby. So in honor of the appearance of the combination of the genetic materials of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the perfect and holy form of North West, join us now as we listen in on the sweet nothings they've been whispering. (In other words, we looked at photos of Kimye and made a bunch of stuff up. We hope it's funny!)

Kim: You still think I look sexy? I wore this hhhhot dress for you, Yeezy.

Kanye: You look fantastic, baby. You got it, flaunt it -- that's how I roll. I'll be in Paris for the next few months if you need anything.