The 300-like action movie Immortals, produced by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Produced, fought its way to the top of the heap at the box office over the weekend.

Reeling in $32 million, Immortals took out the other major newcomers -- Jack and Jill and J. Edgar -- which made $25.2 million and $11.4 million respectively.

While J. Edgar's ticket sales landed the biopic in fifth place on box office charts, the Oscar-buzzed film was only made available in 1,901 theaters, making for an impressive per screen average.

