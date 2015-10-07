In an effort to promote her athletics line, Fabletics, Kate Hudson has once again given us major ab-envy.

The 36-year-old bombshell shared a selfie on Instagram on Oct. 6 of herself wearing matching red heart-patterned bra and boy shorts.

"This little bra and boyshort with little tiny hearts all over it 😍💋️ @fabletics #SneakPeek #ValentinesDay2016 #fabletics," the mother-of-two captioned the photo.

Her 2.4 million followers seemed to be in support of Kate's washboard abs as well as her new Fabletics merchandise, commenting with a variety of compliments including, "stunning," "gorgeous" and "the bra/shorts, or abs? I want both!"

While she's literally wearing hearts on her body, the "Almost Famous" star has kept tight-lipped about her real current love life.

Kate, who split from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy earlier this year, has been rumored to be dating (or at least "hooking up") with 23-year-old pop star Nick Jonas.

She has yet to comment on the reports, while the "Chains" singer managed to dodge the issue during an interview last week.

"I'm not gonna get mad at you, but I'm also not gonna talk about it," Nick told 94.7 Fresh FM's host Dana McKay.

What we know for sure is no guy will dislike that outfit!