"In Plain Sight" star Mary McCormack is pregnant! The actress's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that McCormack and her producer hubby, Michael Morris, are expecting their third child.

The 42-year-old and her hubby of eight years have two daughters, Rose, 3, and Margaret, 6. The family lives in Albuquerque, N.M.

In addition to playing a U.S. marshal on "In Plain Sight," McCormack is known for the role she played as a national security adviser on "The West Wing" from 2004 to 2006.

