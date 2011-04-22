'In Plain Sight' Star Mary McCormack Expecting Third Child
Baby on board!
"In Plain Sight" star Mary McCormack is pregnant! The actress's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that McCormack and her producer hubby, Michael Morris, are expecting their third child.
The 42-year-old and her hubby of eight years have two daughters, Rose, 3, and Margaret, 6. The family lives in Albuquerque, N.M.
In addition to playing a U.S. marshal on "In Plain Sight," McCormack is known for the role she played as a national security adviser on "The West Wing" from 2004 to 2006.
