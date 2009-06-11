Apparently married life wasn't a great source of inspiration for sexy R&B love jams crooner Usher Raymond.

In Touch magazine has just revealed that Usher and his wife, Tameka Foster, are divorcing. First Miley, then Leo, Kanye and Paris, and now Usher too? We thought June was the start of wedding season, not summer break ups. Oh well.

"The Grammy winner has been living apart from his wife for nearly a year after almost two years of marriage," an insider exclusively tells In Touch, adding, "Usher's primary concern is for his children. He is a great father and just wants to do what is right for them."

The soon-to-be exes have two kids together, Usher Raymond V, 18 months, and Naviyd, 6 months. While some nes outlets are saying the divorce talk is just a rumor, the insider says that it's more than just talk -- the divorce papers were filed in Atlanta this morning. Meanwhile, a report from TMZ refutes this claim, saying the courts have no filing from Usher, but Tameka hasn't spoken to him "in a few days." Hmmm. Sounds fishy, regardless.

The couple has faced problems in the past. In November 2008, In Touch reported that Usher was flirting with girls at a party in Miami, and even asked a model what she was doing afterward. And in February, In Touch revealed that although Usher flew to Tameka's side after she suffered cardiac arrest from cosmetic surgery in Brazil, he "had no idea that she was there to have surgery."

Wow. We thought he was just being a typical modelizer, but not telling your mate about major surgery -- especially when you have kids together -- is messed up. Sounds like he had it bad, no pun intended. Good luck, Usher.