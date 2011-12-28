NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News Channel continues to dominate the cable news networks despite some erosion during a non-election year.

Nielsen ratings released Wednesday show Fox with a larger audience than CNN and MSNBC combined in prime time and for the day as a whole. Yet Fox was alone among the cable news networks in losing audience from last year, when the midterm election captivated the network's fans.

CNN was up 17 percent in prime time viewership and moved back ahead of MSNBC into second place for the full day among the 25-to-54-year-old audience it considers most valuable to its advertisers.

MSNBC kept its prime-time audience up despite the defection of its popular on-air personality Keith Olbermann to Current TV.

