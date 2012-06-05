NEW YORK (AP) -- Omar, the shotgun-toting stick-up man of "The Wire," is finally getting his chance to belt out a solo.

"The Wire: The Musical" debuted Tuesday as a Web video for the site Funny Or Die. The cast of the HBO drama reprises their roles in a mock song-and-dance adaptation of the famously gritty series about urban life and the drug war.

Among the "Wire" actors who participate are Michael Kenneth Williams, Sonja "Kima" Sohn, Andre "Bubbles" Royo, Felicia "Snoop" Pearson and Larry "D'Angelo" Gillard Jr.

The video appears as a four-minute commercial that advertises comically sunny songs like "Omar's Comin,'" "It's All in the Game" and "I'm Just a Burner" — a sad lament from one of the disposable cellphones used by the drug dealers on the show.

———

Online:

http://bit.ly/Ma0c5r