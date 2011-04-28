NEW YORK (AP) -- MTV has launched its latest innovation to the awards show: the O Music Awards.

The Thursday night show did away with most awards show staples and instead offered a live hour-long webcast heavy on social media interaction. The awards were billed as a fan-friendly celebration of digital music.

Some familiar names won awards, such as Lady Gaga, who won most innovative artist and must-follow artist on Twitter. Other winners were less orthodox, such as the website Pandora, which won for best music discovery service.

The show was based in Las Vegas, where the exuberant duo Matt and Kim played both host and house band. Award winners mostly submitted videos tapped in advance.

Rapper Chidera "Chiddy" Anamege provided the sideshow, attempting to break the Guinness World Records title for longest freestyle rap.