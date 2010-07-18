Christopher Nolan's "Inception" seemed like a good idea -- perhaps one planted -- to audiences its opening weekend.The sci fi action thriller earned an estimated $60.4 million in its three-day debut in 3,792 theaters.The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the leader of a gang of thieves with two twists: They usually steal ideas, not money, and their latest job isn't stealing at all. "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" had opened the Wednesday before (July 14), but only came in third with $17.4 million, behind the other big family film "Despicable Me," which in its sophomore weekend drew a respectable $32.7 million.The Top 10 films at the box office:"Inception" - $60.4 milllion"Despicable Me" - $32. 7 million"The Sorcerer's Apprentice" - $17.4 million"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" - $13.5 million"Toy Story 3" - $11.7 million"Grown Ups" - $10 million"The Last Airbender" - $7.5 million"Predators" - $6.8 million"Knight and Day" - $3.7 million"The Karate Kid" - $2.2 millionFollow Zap2it and Zap2itHanh on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest movies, TV and celeb news.Photo credit: Warner Bros. Read or Leave Comments