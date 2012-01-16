LUCKNOW, India (AP) -- Organizers of an Indian literary festival say they hope Salman Rushdie will attend despite calls by Muslim clerics to ban the British-Indian author from the event.

Rushdie's planned appearance at the Jaipur Literary Festival has sparked an outcry among some Muslims who consider his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" blasphemous. Darul Uloom seminary leader Maulana Abdul Qasim Nomani has called for the government to bar Rushdie from the five-day event that starts Friday.

Rajasthan state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Rushdie should stay away due to security concerns. He has attended the festival previously without incident.

Festival director Namita Gokhale said Tuesday the invitation stands and "we certainly hope he'll be there."