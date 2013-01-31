MUMBAI, India (AP) — An attorney says Indian movie star Salman Khan will be tried for homicide for his alleged involvement in a fatal road accident more than 10 years ago. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in jail.

Deepesh Mehta, Khan's lawyer, says a magistrate on Thursday accepted an appeal by state government prosecutors that he should be charged with homicide instead of causing death by negligence, which carries a maximum of two years in jail.

One man was killed and another three were injured when Khan allegedly rammed his car into a group of homeless people sleeping on a Bombay sidewalk in September 2002.

Khan's trial begins March 11. Indian courts are notorious for delays and a trial can take years to complete.