NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian movie star Kamal Hassan has reached a settlement with Muslim organizations in southern India and agreed to delete seven scenes from his latest spy thriller.

The Tamil Nadu government had banned Hassan's film "Vishwaroopam" in the state following protests from several Muslim groups objecting to the film's portrayal of Islam.

Indian media reports say Hassan and Muslim leaders reached an agreement Saturday after more than five hours of talks.

Islamic groups have promised to call off their protests against the film and withdraw legal cases that they have filed against the filmmaker.

Hassan is the producer, director and star of the film, which was released abroad and in some Indian states on Jan. 25. The film has received a tremendous response in states where it has been released.