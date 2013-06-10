NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say the son of a Bollywood couple has been arrested on suspicion of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan.

Officer D. Deokar said Suraj Pancholi was arrested late Monday and had been Khan's boyfriend.

Deokar confirmed Khan committed suicide at her home in Mumbai last week. A letter she wrote alleges that Pancholi cheated on her, physically abused her and forced her to have an abortion. Police authenticated the letter and Indian media have published it.

Pancholi's parents are Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Khan began her career in the 2007 Hindi film "Nishabd," in which she portrayed a teenager in love with her best friend's father, played by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She had also performed with other top stars, including Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.