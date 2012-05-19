NEW DELHI (AP) -- Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says his superstar son and daughter-in-law have named their baby girl Aaradhya.

Speculation about the baby's name had swirled since she was born Nov. 16 to actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a L'Oreal spokeswoman and former Miss World.

The proud 69-year-old grandfather — referred to in Bollywood as "The Big B" — had been calling the baby "Beti B," using the Hindi word for "daughter."

On Sunday, he confirmed rumors that "Her name is Aaradhya," following a question from a fan on social networking site Twitter.

India's boisterous media have been unusually respectful of the couple's privacy during the birth of their first child, after an industry group issued guidelines for restraint.