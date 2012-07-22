JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- One of Indonesia's best-known pop stars has been released from prison after serving two years over a sex-tape scandal.

A prison official says hundreds of fans gathered outside the jail Monday, chanting Nazril "Ariel" Irham's name and singing his songs as he walked out.

Ariel, lead singer of Indonesia's most popular band, Peterpan, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years behind bars after sex videos with his celebrity girlfriends hit the Internet.

The 30-year-old star, who was freed on parole, was the first celebrity to be charged under Indonesia's strict anti-pornography law. The law went into effect in 2008 despite strong opposition from the public and members of government.

Ariel was arrested in June 2010 and insisted the tapes were stolen from his house and posted online without his knowledge.