NEW YORK (AP) -- An actor seriously injured at the Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" has returned to work only four months after he plummeted 35 feet from an onstage platform.

Christopher Tierney said he felt "amazing" as he reported for rehearsals Monday at the Foxwoods Theatre. He said the accident in December didn't leave him fearful. Said Tierney: "I'm ready to put on the harness right now and fly around."

The 31-year-old actor who did most of Spider-Man's aerial stunts suffered a fractured skull, four broken ribs and three broken vertebrae. He had to wear a back brace and had eight screws put in his back.

The $65 million show is on hiatus and reopens June 14. In March, director Julie Taymor was replaced and the show is being reworked.