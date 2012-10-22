Melissa Rycroft wasn't going to let a little neck injury slow her down.

At her Sunday rehearsal with partner Tony Dovolani, the Dancing With the Stars: All Star season contestant, 29, dealt with the scary impact of a dance move gone awry.

A rep for the show confirmed to Us Weekly Monday afternoon that Rycroft was "immediately taken to a hospital" after injuring herself on set.

"We can confirm Melissa was diagnosed with a disc herniation at the C4-C5 level of her cervical spine," the rep explained, adding that the fate of Rycroft's Monday routine was still very much up in the air. "Melissa's ability to perform [tonight] will be a show time decision."

In the end, Rycroft decided to go for it.

With a smile on her face, the reality star joined fellow contestants Sabrina Bryan, Apolo Ohno and Shawn Johnson on the floor for the season's first Team Freestyle.

"I officially got cleared," she told host Tom Bergeron prior to beginning her team's high school cheer-themed routine, set to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe."

Rycroft's commitment paid off -- all three judges applauded the entire team's efforts. (The notoriously tough Len Goodman called their performance a "touchdown.")

Team "Call Me Maybe's" final score? An impressive 29.5 out of 30.

