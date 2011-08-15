Alyssa Milano's baby boy better love baseball!

The 38-year-old mom-to-be is a huge fan of the L.A. Dodgers -- so much so, that her baby shower took place at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Summer pregnancies

Milano and her talent agent hubby David Bugliari celebrated their baby-to-be with 35 of their closest friends, a source tells Us Weekly. Guests included Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Hanks and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now

The fete included Dodgers cupcakes from Crumbs Bakery. The Who's the Boss star posted a photo of herself on her blog holding up a tiny, custom-made Dodgers jersey.

She thanked her guests on Twitter "for making this day so special. We made memories and I'm so grateful."

PHOTOS: Baby bump hall of fame

The actress' son is due "sometime in mid-September," according to a source. This will be her first child. "We can't wait to meet him," she tweeted in March.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly