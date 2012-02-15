Their careers often keep them on separate coasts, but Ashlee Simpson and Vincent Piazza made sure to be in the same zip code for Valentine's Day.

PHOTOS: Ashlee and her sister Jessica Simpson

The couple of nearly a year hit up Samsung and AT&T's "Fashion Take Note Studio" party (hosted by rag & bone) in NYC Tuesday, where Simpson, 27, and Piazza packed on the PDA for photographers.

PHOTOS: Ashlee and her ex Pete Wentz, the way they were

"I love when we get to spend time in New York together," Piazza told Us Weekly. "It's where I'm from."

Despite mingling with fellow celebs like Cougar Town's Josh Hopkins, stylist Brad Goreski and singer Joe Jonas, Simpson said she and Piazza prefer to spend most evenings "hanging at home and cooking."

PHOTOS: Ashlee's hair through the years

"She's my sous chef," Piazza told Us. "We improvise, whether it's fish or pasta or something like that."

Simpson admitted her Boardwalk Empire beau is pretty impressive in the kitchen, saying: "He's amazing!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly