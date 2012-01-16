Two weeks into his stint as ABC's Bachelor, Ben Flajnik is ready to pack up and head home to San Francisco -- on dates, that is.

On Monday's all-new episode, Flajnik, 29, and his 16 remaining bachelorettes head from Sonoma, Calif. to San Francisco to explore the city on a series of group and one-on-one dates.

PHOTOS: Meet the sexy singles fighting for Flajnik's love

As the above teaser clip shows, two of Flajnik's lucky solo date recipients are Lindzi and Emily, who both enjoy romantic -- and adventurous -- dates in the bay city.

PHOTOS: The Bachelor's most romantic dates ever!

"I love this place," "It's great showing someone my town, my city. It's important for me to show that to someone I might have a future with," he says during his Market Street trolley tour date with Seattle business development manager Lindzi.

But don't think Flajnik has eyes for just one girl in San Fran; he seems just as smitten with Emily, with whom he climbs the historic Bay Bridge.

VIDEO: What else to expect this season on The Bachelor

"If Emily and I can climb to the top of Bay Bridge together, there's no telling how far we can take this relationship," he reasons as the couple take in the expansive city views.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly