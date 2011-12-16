Women in their early twenties are far too young to be "cat ladies!"

But that didn't stop Taylor Swift's pals from jokingly calling her one recrently at her 22nd birthday party at her home in Nashville. (Her actual birthday was Dec. 13.)

A source tells Us Weekly that members of Paramore, Parachute and Hot Chelle Rae came out to celebrate the country star. "Taylor had a great time and was very happy," adds a source. "She was bouncing around from person to person and laughing about all the cat lady jokes!"

Swift told Us last month about her beloved kitten Meredith. "She's awesome," she gushed. "She's like one of those cats that gives cats a good name... She's really friendly and fun."

Also present at the "Sparks Fly' songstress' fete? "Lots of cookies," a source said. "The gourmet kind."

Another source added that Swift and her management team are "so thankful" for their success this past year.

