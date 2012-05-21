Mario Batali co-owns restaurants in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Singapore and Hong Kong, but the kitchen in which he feels most comfortable is his very own!

On a recent episode of ABC's The Chew, which Batali cohosts, the celebrity chef offered a peek inside his own space, which he calls his "most comfortable zone."

Proudly opening the door to his refrigerator -- which Batali says features the "fundamental 50/50 balance of wine and food" -- the chef also highlights his favorite kitchen gadgets (two ovens! an espresso machine!) in the above video clip.

"The way we live is the way this house is built, and that's around the kitchen," Batali, 51, explains. "The kitchen really is the castle itself. This is where we spend our happiest moments and where we find the joy of being a family."

Watch the video clip above for more from inside Batali's home and be sure to catch The Chew weekdays at 1 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

