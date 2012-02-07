Chelsea Handler is quickly becoming every It Girl's new BFF.

The 36-year-old Chelsea Lately host joined Jennifer Aniston, 42, and Justin Theroux, 40, for dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood Thursday, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Shortly after Handler's arrival, Oscar winner Charlize Theron joined the three stars at their table. "Jen was absolutely cracking up at Chelsea telling a story," an eyewitness tells Us. "She was clapping her hands and laughing loud enough for the whole restaurant to notice."

Once Aniston and Theroux took off, Theron, 36, and Handler decided to polish off a few more drinks. "They stayed for about another hour," according to the eyewitness.

Theron and Handler hit it off so well that the E! comedienne invited the Young Adult star over to her $6 million house in the Holmby Hills area of Bel Air, Calif. for a Super Bowl party on Sunday.

"Charlize and a girlfriend stopped by Gil Turner's liquor store on the way to the party. They got a big box of Dogfish Head Ale, glasses and two bottles of Belvedere Vodka," an eyewitness says. "Charlize had so much alcohol to carry, she could barely make it up the driveway!"

Other guests at Handler's bash included Jenny McCarthy and Chelsea Lately staff members Josh Wolf, Sarah Colonna and Chuy Bravo.

"We started drinking at 3:00 and then it just kept going. By 11:00 I couldn't even see straight!" Handler recalled on Chelsea Lately Monday. "There was so much food at my house because my brother Roy thinks he's a chef, and on top of that, people brought food."

"I never eat when I have people over because I like to entertain and I like to say hello to everyone," Handler added. "When everyone left I was like, 'Get out those chicken wings! Get out all the leftovers now!' Roy was like, 'Calm down, you lunatic.'"

