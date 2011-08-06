Girls' night in!

While most moms have one or two go-to gals they ask for advice, Alison Sweeney and Ali Landry have an entire supper club to turn to. Every month, the "Biggest Loser" host, 34, and the former Miss USA, 38, gather pals including Denise Richards, Candace Cameron Bure, Kyle Richards, Brooke Burke, and Lisa Rinna, among others, to trade tips over a potluck dinner.

"Women just get so busy and overwhelmed with responsibilities. You need both time with friends and yourself to unwind and relax," Sweeney, a mom-of-two, tells Us. "When we got some girls together, we found out how much we all have in common even though we come from really different backgrounds."

"We talk about everything, too," adds Landry, who is expecting her second child in October. "The advice is so good, I take notes! It's also inspired us to take to Twitter and ask our followers what they're thinking."

The discussions, which cover everything from who has the best under-eye circle remedy to quick and easy appetizer recipes, really are so good that TV Guide Network has been taping the group for an upcoming show, "Hollywood Moms' Club," which airs in November.

"It's a hybrid of a talk show, but some reality as well," says Landry. "People can get a glimpse into our lives and in our homes. We want to relate to women because at the end of the day, we all talk about the same things around the dinner table."

And besides a touch of tinseltown glitz (Denise Richards once came straight from an awards show in a red-carpet gown -- and Uggs!), fans can expect solid advice on all womanly matters, plus special guest appearances and experts.

