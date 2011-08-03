Spider-Man sleepover!

Just three days after promoting their 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man at Comic Con in San Diego, Andrew Garfield, 27, and Emma Stone, 22, cozied up in a corner banquette at a West Hollywood hotel bar on July 25. But their fun didn't end there: a source tells Us Weekly they spent the night together, too!

PHOTOS: Stars who fell in love on set

The duo, who've been dating since late June, got to the bar at 10:50 p.m., shared drinks and snacks and had an animated conversation.

PHOTOS: Emma Stone's best red carpet moments

So who grabbed the check? Garfield told the waiter, "Put it on my room," and he and Stone headed for the elevator.

PHOTOS: Stars as superheroes

But don't expect these two lovebirds to pack on the PDA in public anytime soon. A source tells Us of the relationship: "It's very hush-hush!"

For more info. about Emma and Andrew's romance, check out the new issue of Us Weekly on stands Wednesday.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly