It's a boy!

Expecting their first child via surrogate this summer, Giuliana and Bill Rancic kept their unborn baby's gender a secret until Sunday -- Father's Day -- when they revealed details about their new arrival at a Beverly Hills baby shower.

Feted by 80-100 of their closest family members and friends at the home of Giuliana's friend, Colette, the couple of nearly five years devised a unique way to make their big announcement.

"When guests arrived, they had to choose what sex they thought they baby was by picking out a necklace that had a boy or girl pin," a partygoer tells Us Weekly. "The big reveal was really cute. They had a big box with 'G + B, blue or pink, what do you think?' written on it and when they opened the box, a bunch of blue balloons came out and soared into the sky."

Clad in a long yellow dress, mom-to-be Giuliana, 37, mingled with party guests -- including Melissa Rivers and Lisa Ling -- before opening gifts for her son-to-be that included baby clothes, two large stuffed giraffes and an $850 Origami stroller.

"Giuliana could not stop tearing up. She was so emotional and grateful for everything and was the most gracious person ever," one guest told Us. "She couldn't stop thanking everyone from the vendors to her friends and family for being there! She was attached to Bill for most of the party and they just seemed elated."

Noshing on food including mini sliders, mac n' cheese, cupcakes and a cake from Manhattan Beach, Calif. bakery Cupcake Couture, the littlest party guests were also able to honor their dads on the Father's Day holiday thanks to an arts and crafts station the couple set up for kids to make dad a necktie.

"Bill said this was the best way to celebrate Father's Day and he'd never been happier," a party guest recalled of the proud papa-to-be, 41, who has yet to settle on his son's name.

Continues the insider: "They're the kindest most deserving people and today was really special for them to be able to spend time with their close friends and families and really grasp how important this is for them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Inside Giuliana Rancic's Baby Shower