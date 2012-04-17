Hayden Panettiere sure has it bad for her New York Jets wide receiver beau Scotty McKnight.

"I'm a huge Jets fan and became very good friends with Mark and his buddies," the Scream 4 actress told Us Weekly last year, referring to Mark Sanchez, who introduced her to McKnight. "I've always been that girl who has a lot of dude friends. I'm into sports so we have a lot in common."

Football player McKnight recently got an idea of just how into sports his girlfriend is when the duo played a game of tennis while on vacation in Hawaii.

"She's so competitive," a source at the Ritz-Carlton, where the couple of nearly one year vacationed, told Us of a bikini-clad Panettiere, 22. "She wanted to beat Scotty on every stroke. If she missed, she was upset with herself, but then would laugh. And Scotty would run over to the net and kiss her."

Panettiere's not the only celeb who's smitten with an athlete: Victoria Beckham (who celebrates her 38th birthday Tuesday!), Gabrielle Union, Anna Kournikova and Kristin Cavallari have all romanced hot sports hunks.

