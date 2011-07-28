When couple of 10 years Ice-T and Coco walked down the aisle for a second time June 3, they renewed their vows in front of rap royalty, including Snoop Dogg, Flavor Flav and Archbishop Don "Magic" Juan. And, in true Ice-T and Coco fashion, the ceremony couldn't have been more tricked out.

"The curtain drops, the crowd gives us great applause and we were feeling the love right there," Ice-T, 53, says of the moment he and his wife, 32, made their debut at their ceremony, which was documented for their E! reality series, Ice Loves Coco.

Snoop Dogg was one of the first to offer his congratulations to the happy couple.

"I'm so happy that you're doing your thing in a real big way, especially in the city of L.A.," Snoop says in a clip from Sunday's Ice Loves Coco. "I love you, Ice-T and Coco -- I'm a fan and a friend."

After their famous friends spoke, Ice and Coco's family members took a turn on the mic, with the rapper's son offering an emotional seal of approval for his stepmother Coco.

"[As a] stepmother, you want to hear that you're loved, so when he said he loved me, that was really nice," Coco says after, dissolving into a fit of tears. "He just opened up out of the blue."

