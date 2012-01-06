Baby, it's cold outside!

Despite the chilly temps, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux kept things hot in Colorado for the first week of 2012! A source tells Us Weekly the duo vacationed in a 13,300 square foot private residence in the Mountain Village outside the town of Telluride -- where they were first spotted Dec. 31.

PHOTOS: Why 2011 was Jen's best year ever

"They had a group of friends [that left] Monday," the source tells Us. "Justin and Jen [stayed] until Thursday. They had a ski instructor every day."

PHOTOS: Jen and Justin's matching style

"[Jennifer] gets up [and] goes skiing," adds the source. "Pretty much [she's] camped out at the house, keeping a low profile."

PHOTOS: 2011's hottest hookups

Another source tells Us that Aniston, 42, and pal Chelsea Handler took a ski lesson together.