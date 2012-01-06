Inside Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux's Sexy Ski Vacation
Baby, it's cold outside!
Despite the chilly temps, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux kept things hot in Colorado for the first week of 2012! A source tells Us Weekly the duo vacationed in a 13,300 square foot private residence in the Mountain Village outside the town of Telluride -- where they were first spotted Dec. 31.
"They had a group of friends [that left] Monday," the source tells Us. "Justin and Jen [stayed] until Thursday. They had a ski instructor every day."
"[Jennifer] gets up [and] goes skiing," adds the source. "Pretty much [she's] camped out at the house, keeping a low profile."
Another source tells Us that Aniston, 42, and pal Chelsea Handler took a ski lesson together.