When Duchess Kate turned 30 on Monday, she kept the celebration (her first birthday as a royal) simple. "[She] had a quiet gathering with family and friends on Monday evening," a palace aide tells Us Weekly. "The dinner was held within private quarters at one of the properties situated by their home at Kensington Palace."

Kate, Prince William and other loved ones dined on a multi-course meal prepped by one of Kate's favorite chefs.

And while St. James' Palace isn't dishing on what the duchess received for her birthday, they did release a list of gifts given to the royal couple throughout their tours and in 2011.

Presents given to Kate included numerous fascinators and hats, shoes, earrings, dresses, CDs, games and wines, while William, 29, was gifted with clothes, CDs, an iPad, hats, books and even a jar of Vegemite!

The duo also received notepads, porcelain dolls, recipe books, wine coasters and caricature posters.

Many royal watchers are hoping Kate's 31st year will see her become a mom. Featuring the world-famous queen-to-be, the February cover of UK mag Tatler even reads "KATE: What to Expect When You're Expecting." Predicting an imminent pregnancy, the accompanying article inside is called "Calendar of a Very Public Pregnancy: How to Cope with Being a Royal If You're Expecting."

