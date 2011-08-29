Katy Perry was the belle of the ball at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in L.A.

Not only did the 26-year-old "California Gurls" singer pick up her first two Moonmen trophies, including Video of the Year ("Firework") and Best Collaboration ("E.T." with Kanye West), but she also turned the awards show into a romantic date night with hubby of 10 months Russell Brand, 36.

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell's zany romance

"Russell and Katy were by each other's side all night," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. Seated in front of fellow lovebirds Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, the spouses "had their arms linked and their hands intertwined. They seemed really happy and were just smiling and beaming at each other."

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's hair transformation

Throughout the show, the eyewitness notes, "they were whispering in each other's ears and giggling -- it looked like they had private jokes to share."

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore at the 2011 VMAs

Brand looked "genuinely touched, almost tearful" when his bride won her first award, and Perry was equally proud of the heartfelt speech her husband gave during the Amy Winehouse tribute.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's craziest cleavage moments

"Not only was he providing the beautiful color palette that Amy was, but also providing a realistic point of view and giving hope to anybody out there that felt like they needed hope," the singer told reporters backstage. "I thought it was really well-rounded and smart, and that's why I married him. He is smart and I learn a lot."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly