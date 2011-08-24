The price of beauty!

Kim Kardashian looked flawless at her Saturday nuptials to Kris Humphries, but getting that glammed up didn't come cheap. The reality star indulged in $150,000 worth of grooming services, albeit free, to get ready for her big day.

NEW PIC: See Kim Kardashian's wedding dress

The 30-year-old bride got VIP treatment with a late-night brow touch-up hours before she walked down the aisle. Kardashian tweeted a pic of brow pro Anastasia cleaning up her arches in her hotel room at 11:30 p.m.

"She has such beautiful eyes and lashes so I used high arch from my kit, brunette powder to fill in certain areas, and caramel tinted brow gel to make her eyes stand out," Anastasia told Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' whirlwind romance

As for her wedding-day makeup, the E! megstar enlisted celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to recreate her signature look: smoky eyes, full brows, pink blush and glossy pink lips. The only over-the-top touch: what appeared to be several sets of false lashes.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to be a part of such an important and special day in Kim's life," Dedivanovic wrote on his blog August 4. "I've envisioned what she would look like as a bride ever since I began working with her and I finally get to bring that vision of beauty to life!

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's 10 best hairstyles

And although she had lightened up her brunette locks in July, Kardashian returned to L.A.'s Goodform Salon weeks before her big day to go back to her darker roots. A source tells Us that she opted for a glossy, semi-permanent glaze that was close to her natural color: a minky brown.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly