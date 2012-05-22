Got $150,000 burning a hole in your pocket?

Snag the ultimate bachelor pad--Leonardo DiCaprio's--for one month! The Great Gatsby star, 37, just listed his beachfront Malibu property (with broker Katie Bentzen of Arete Estates) for $150,000 a month for a six-month lease--or $75,000 a month for a longer-term lease agreement.

PHOTOS: Celeb dream homes

The 2,633 square-foot property boasts three separate buildings: a main house with four bedrooms, a detached guest house with two, as well as a loft featuring a gym, a media room, an office, and another bedroom.

DiCaprio purchased the stunning oceanside mansion--which he recently renovated--for $6 million back in 2002.

PHOTOS: Take a look back at Leo's teen idol years!

Currently, the actor is in New Orleans filming Quentin Tarantino's new flick, Django Unchained.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's $150,000 a Month Malibu Rental