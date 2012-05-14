Naturally, dem babies' first birthday celebration was a black-tie affair in Paris.

This week, proud parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon posted party photos to Moroccan and Monroe's personal website, Dembabies.com, from the twins' lavish April 30 first birthday celebration.

Dressed to the nines for their big bash, the tots, dubbed Roc and Roe for short, were treated to a toy Ferrari, a rocking horse and a miniature white piano. (Mama Mariah dressed in a floor-length, blush-colored gown and donned a dazzling diamond necklace for the special occasion).

April 30 was an extra-special day for the Cannon-Carey family: It also happened to be the Grammy winner and "America's Got Talent" host's fourth wedding anniversary.

Three days before feting Roc and Roe's birthday, Carey and Cannon, 31, renewed their wedding vows-, a tradition they've kept up every year since their 2008 nuptials.

"I have to do it every single year," Cannon explained to Us Weekly of why he and his wife choose to reaffirm their commitment to each other. "If you were married to Mariah Carey, you'd want to marry her every year too! I just have to keep doing it to make sure it's real."

