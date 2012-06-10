When it came time to make the ultimate commitment to one another, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves were just as committed to staying true to themselves.

The pair eschewed traditional wedding touches like the "Wedding March," pre-written vows, and a wedding party, a guest of the couple tells Us Weekly.

"There were no groomsmen or bridesmaids," the guest says of the emotionally-charged ceremony. "And there were two preachers, [a pastor of a local church] and a monk. They switched off saying remarks."

When it came time to exchange vows, the couple chose to keep their sentiments private. "They whispered them in each other's ears. No one knew what they said," the source reveals. "Whatever they said was very emotional. [Camila] was tearing up."

After the pair finished their vows, "The crowd erupted and there were many tears all around." And after a long, passionate kiss, "There was a lot of clapping and everyone was happy," the eyewitness reveals.

As for the takeaway from the McConaugheys' moving ceremony? Says the source, "Matthew loves her and there is no doubt about that."

