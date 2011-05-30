Soon they'll be newlyweds!

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo's wedding shower was held Sunday night at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Lachey, 37, and Minnillo, 30, spent the weekend at the hotel and hung out by the pool. The couple got engaged in November 2010 after four years of on-off dating.

"Their party took in the private rooftop garden surrounded by tall hedges and several security guards," an insider tells Us. "The area was closed to the public and roped off. There were white couches, chairs and ottomans set up on the lawn area to create a lounge feel. A DJ spun lounge music and a big bar was set up with martini glasses."

The couple's shower started just after 7 p.m., and guests included former "Dancing With the Stars" champion Drew Lachey and NFL quarterback Matt Leinart.

"There was lots of mingling and Nick and Vanessa stayed close to each other for most of the night," an eyewitness says. "They were holding hands and walking around greeting people. They both seemed very excited for the party and to spend the weekend with their closest friends."

Earlier this month, the "Sing Off" host joked on Twitter: "I think the one thing not affected by the recession is the wedding business! Damn this is getting expensive. Good thing she's worth it."

Lachey was famously married to Jessica Simpson, 30, from 2002 to 2006. Simpson is now engaged to former NFL player Eric Johnson.

