It took just six months for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz to go from newly dating to newlywed husband and wife -- but how?

After all, the actors were first seen laughing and holding hands over the Christmas holiday -- just one month after Weisz, 41, split with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, her fiance since 2005.

The couple, who were staying in the English countryside, rented a $1,500/week cottage featuring a cinema, sauna, gym and roof terrace. "They picked up groceries at a little corner shop, probably to take home and cook or prepare for their roast," a local told Us Weekly at the time. "They walked through the street like a married couple who had been together for ages -- very much in love, very cozy and cute."

Weisz and Craig, who first worked together on the set of Dream House in February 2010, took their romance public when they hit up NYC hotspot The Box on Valentine's Day 2011. Sipping champagne, the hot new couple were "making out and dancing all night," a witness told Us. "They were adorable."

Four months later, Weisz's rep confirmed to Us that she and Craig, 43, tied the knot in upstate New York. According to The Daily Mail, just four people attended the intimate ceremony: Henry, Weisz' 5-year-old son with Aronofsky; Craig's 18-year-old daughter, Ella (from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon); and two friends of the couple who acted as witnesses.

