Jacqueline Laurita is done trying to reason with Teresa Giudice when it comes to Giudice's ongoing feud with her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Confirming that her pal was "losing her sense of reality," Laurita, 42, refuses to hold her tongue on Sunday's episode of the Bravo hit.

"You're not ready to move on because you keep holding onto the past," Laurita tells Giudice in a preview clip as Giudice rants that Melissa Gorga is jealous of her fame. "You're maliciously trying to hurt her by trying to expose her. Why not let it go?"

Clearly agitated by Laurita's comments, Giudice's blood boils. "I never did jacksh--t to her," Giudice counters. "I never did anything to hurt her or her kids. I put them on a pedestal. Freakin' jealousy! It's spelled out."

Laurita -- who urged Giudice to undergo family therapy with Joe Gorga earlier in the season -- tells Us Weekly she finally swore off her former friend when she realized their relationship was one-sided.

"I always gave her my honest opinion and she would get upset with me," says Laurita. "She asked me for it, but then she would get mad when I didn't agree with her. She's not someone I want in my life."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on Bravo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Inside Teresa Giudice's Nasty Blowout Fight With Jacqueline Laurita