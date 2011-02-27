LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The highest concentration of cameras anywhere in the world Sunday is probably at the 83rd Academy Awards. Besides the hundreds of TV cameras on the red carpet, and a worldwide broadcast beamed to more than 200 countries, there are webcams in almost every corner.

But there are places inside and outside the Kodak Theatre hidden from the camera's eye, and that's where we are.

From the theater wings to a private balcony box in the house, to nooks and crannies along the carpet, here's a running account of moments you won't see on TV:

———

3:21 p.m. PST: With almost two hours to showtime, a radiant Oscar co-host Anne Hathaway emerges from the Kodak Theatre in a shiny red dress, with two assistants behind her carrying its train, and heads toward the red carpet.

———

3:32 p.m.: Hathaway runs into the Oscar show's producer, Bruce Cohen, on the red carpet. "Do you like my dress?" she asks. "It's kinda pretty, huh?"

———

3:35 p.m.: Hathaway stops to wave to fans in the bleachers and shout," Are you guys excited?!" The resounding cheer that follows indicates they are.