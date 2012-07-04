Strike a pose!

As the winner of Us Weekly and Honda CR-V's "Leap Onto the A-List" contest, Far Rockaway, New York, mom of two Sarah Zelmanowitz got styled like a star at her own celeb-caliber photo shoot, and the new issue of Us Weekly has all the details from her makeover.

Handpicked by a panel of celeb judges, the working mom relished the chance to be primped, pampered and photographed like an A-lister.

"I barely have time to put on makeup in the morning, what with getting the kids off to school and rushing off to work," Zelmanowitz, who was selected as the winner after she submitted the No. 1 item on her Leap List: getting dolled up at a photo shoot, tells Us. "Receiving so much VIP attention was a real treat!"

For much more on Zelmanowitz's A-list photo shoot, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, out now!

