Talk about a royal getaway.

Just two months away from welcoming another royal into their brood, Duchess Kate and Prince William headed off for one last pre-baby hurrah.

With 18-month-old Prince George in tow, the couple jetted off to Mustique, a small private island in the West Indies, for a two-week getaway on Jan. 22.

And the digs during the babymoon were simply fit for a prince (or future King.) The family stayed in a 5-bedroom hilltop estate that goes for $26,000 a week.

"This will be their last big trip before the baby is born in April," a source told Us Weekly.

But, it wasn't all about Will, Kate and her growing baby bump during the getaway -- the couple celebrated Kate's mother's 60th birthday while on the luxurious island, and tended to Prince George, who spent his time playing in the estate's private children's pool.

"He loves splashing about," the source told the magazine. "It's the perfect place for him to play!"