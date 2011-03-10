WASHINGTON (AP) -- NPR's interim president and CEO says people who think the organization is biased only need to listen to its programming to change their minds.

Joyce Slocum took over Wednesday for Vivian Schiller, who resigned to limit the damage from a hidden-camera video that showed a fellow NPR executive calling the tea party racist, among other inflammatory comments.

The video intensified criticism of NPR for a perceived liberal bias and renewed calls in Congress to cut off funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Slocum told The Associated Press on Thursday that NPR remains a strong organization and that this week's controversy hasn't had any impact on its ability to deliver news and information. She also defended NPR's vetting process for potential donors.