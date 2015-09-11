They're baccckkk!

The Internet basically exploded on Sept. 10 after Demi Lovato posted an Instagram selfie featuring her and her long lost pal Selena Gomez. It's the first time the former joined-at-the-hip friends have been seen together since early 2014.

The photo has almost a million likes, thus far.

"Look at how #coolforthesummer we are..," Demi captioned the image of the two making funny faces. "Friends for years, #sameoldlove." She used several emojis to indicate they are BFFs, too.

The former buddies were so close at one point that they actually had a couple's nickname, ala Bradgelina and Kimye, as people dubbed them "Delena."

Delena's history together is deep, considering they're both still just 23 years old. As youngsters, the two starred on "Barney and Friends" and both went on to become stars on Disney shows. The duo continued to be close, but grew apart as they got older and Demi dealt with substance abuse issues.

Selena once told E! News, "I've known her since we were 7, and we did fall apart for a while. She was going through things and I was so young and it was confusing. I processed it saying, 'OK, I don't understand what she's going through so I'm just going to do this.' I don't think it was fair, and I'm so happy that I have her back in my life now."

However, the two seemed to have a falling out last year after Demi unfollowed her one-time other half on Instagram.

"I think it's just one of those things where people change and people grow apart," Demi told Andy Cohen in August 2014. But, in August 2015, Selena took to Twitter to wish her old pal a happy birthday, writing, "@ddlovato IM so grateful you were born. #nomatterwhat #forever #haveTHEbestbday." Demi responded, "I'm glad you were born too #nomatterwhat #forever."

It appears that they've rekindled the friendship flame… And all is right in the world again.