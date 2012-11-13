SYDNEY (AP) — Australian rockers INXS are giving up touring after 35 years.

Drummer Jon Farriss announced the end of the band's remarkable run of performances during a concert in the West Australia city of Perth earlier this week. The band later confirmed the news in a statement.

INXS was formed in 1977 and released their self-titled debut album in 1980. They achieved worldwide fame with hits such as "New Sensation," ''Need you Tonight," and "Devil Inside."

Frontman Michael Hutchence died in 1997. In a statement Tuesday, the band paid tribute to their friend, saying: "We lived for each other in the trenches and we loved each other. It was the six of us against the world and then suddenly and inexplicably we were but five. "