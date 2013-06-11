Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans are counting down the days until the birth of their second child. One month after a rep for the couple confirmed Evans' pregnancy, Gruffudd revealed his wife's due date during the Screen Actors Guild Foundation's 4th Annual Los Angeles Golf Classic on Monday, June 10.

"Alice is due now September the 25th," the 39-year-old Ringer alum told Us Weekly. "It will be on us before we know it!"

After meeting on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, the couple tied the knot in Mexico seven years later. They welcomed daughter Ella three years ago. "She'll be 4 by the time the baby arrives, so I think she'll cope quite well with it," Gruffudd said of his firstborn. "She's very excited about the idea. I'm sure there will be jealousy and envy and all that stuff, but more than anything, she's really excited about it."

Gruffudd and Evans are less nervous about raising a newborn since they've been through it before. "We're kind of blase about the whole thing at the moment," the English actor admitted. "I don't think it will hit us until the baby arrives."

The Titanic and Black Hawk Down star said he and Evans know their unborn child's gender, but they're planning to keep it a secret for now. As Father's Day approaches, Gruffudd is feeling particularly sentimental about his life as a dad.

"I used to love my sleep. Having a daughter, you can't sleep anymore. She comes in at 6:00 in the morning -- 6:30 if you're lucky -- and jumps all over you. My wife knows that I'm a very grumpy morning person . . . but it's very hard to be angry when you've got a 3-year-old daughter jumping all over you just wanting to see you. It's just blissful," the Fantastic Four actor told Us. "I think the best thing about being a dad are those little, intimate moments when you get woken up by this little thing and when she falls asleep in your arms."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ioan Gruffudd Reveals His Pregnant Wife Alice Evans' Due Date!