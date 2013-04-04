Maybe Ireland Baldwin is still holding a grudge against her dad, Alec Baldwin, for that infamous angry voicemail.

The budding model, who recently signed with IMG, has chosen to do her first professional photo shoot for the New York Post — a paper with which Baldwin had a very public, and very heated, disagreement this past February (he allegedly called a Post paparazzo “a racial epithet, a “crackhead” and a “drug dealer.”)

Legal battles aside (both Baldwin and the photographer filed assault charges against each other), 17-year-old Ireland was more than happy to strip down to a bikini on a boat on a 40-degree day. She’s already a pro! And kind of a dead ringer for her mom, Kim Basinger.

Of her decision to pose for the Post in light of her dad’s relationship with the paper she said, “You know, he has his own agenda and I have my own… he’s him and I’m me, and I know he’s done things that he regrets himself and that he’s sorry for, but you know, the past is the past.” She added that their relationship is just fine and that they “text and talk on the phone all the time.”

Head over to the Post for the full editorial. The paper also reports that she’s got stories in the works with W and Vanity Fair so expect to be seeing more of this Baldwin.

