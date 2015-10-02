She's certainly getting into the Halloween Spirit!

Ireland Baldwin had an interesting new man on her arm as she walked the black carpet at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The model, and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, cozied up to an unlikely, but appropriate, beau at the event -- a zombie! Both cuddling and locking lips with the man in full zombie garb, Ireland and the costumed man hammed it up for the cameras. The two put on quite a show, with Ireland hitching her leg over him and going in for the kiss.

Dressed in a comfortable looking sweatshirt dress, which appeared to be emblazoned with photos of rapper Drake's face, Ireland kept things casual for her night out. The 19-year-old finished her look with black leather boots.

It's been a busy week for the model, who dyed her blond hair dark back in March. On Wednesday night, the animal lover showed her support for PETA at the organization's 35th anniversary party.